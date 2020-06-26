Osseo Area School’s Reading is Fun 5K will be virtual this year.

Rather than hosting the event on a single day, it will be hosted Aug. 1-12.

The District 279 Foundation will partner with Kidstop to coordinate this virtual event, which advocates for reading. Funds raised from the activity will be allocated to the district’s media centers for the purchase of learning resources. ‘

Participants can run any route they prefer during the event, and the race results will be unofficial. Report your race results to foundation@district279.org by Aug. 15 to be listed on the event website. No winners will be declared this year.

Registration is $10 for all ages at district279foundationorg.

Photos taken of runners can be posted to social media with the tag “D279F” and the hashtag #ReadingisFun5K.

