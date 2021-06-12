Osseo Area Schools will provide free meals to children through the federally funded Summer Food Service Program from June 14 through Aug. 25. Any child 18 years of age or younger may participate.
Meals will be distributed curbside at 10 district schools from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. A meal bag containing breakfast and lunch will be provided. Adults may pick up meals for a child without that child being present.
Service will not be available July 2 and 5.
Meals will be served at the following schools:
• Basswood Elementary School (15425 Bass Lake Road, Maple Grove)
• Edinbrook Elementary School (8925 Zane Ave. N., Brooklyn Park)
• Elm Creek Elementary School (9830 Revere Lane N., Maple Grove)
• Garden City Elementary School (3501 65th Ave. N., Brooklyn Center)
• Weaver Lake: A Science, Math & Technology School (15900 Weaver Lake Road, Maple Grove)
• Woodland Elementary School (4501 Oak Grove Parkway, Brooklyn Park)
• Zanewood Community: A STEAM School (7000 Zane Ave. N., Brooklyn Park)
• Brooklyn Middle: A STEAM School (7377 Noble Ave. N., Brooklyn Park)
• Maple Grove Middle School (7000 Hemlock Lane N., Maple Grove)
• Maple Grove Senior High School (9800 Fernbrook Lane N., Maple Grove)
Additionally, Osseo Area Schools will provide free meals to children who are enrolled in specific summer programs at Cedar Island, Crest View, Fernbrook, Oak View, Palmer Lake, Park Brook, and Rice Lake Elementary Schools, as well as Osseo Middle School and Park Center Senior High School. These same sites will also be offering summer meals, but only to students enrolled at the schools.
Meals will be provided at no charge to all children without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and all meals will meet nutritional standards established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
