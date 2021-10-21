Brooklyn Park is accepting applications for at-large seats on the Charter Commission and the Human Rights Commission.

The Charter Commission is open to all eligible voters living in Brooklyn Park, and appointments to the commission are made by the Chief Judge of Hennepin County District Court. The commission studies the city of Brooklyn Park’s charter and makes recommendations to the City Council if improvements are needed.

Members serve four-year terms, and meetings are at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month.

The Human Rights Commission seeks to ensure equal opportunity in employment, housing, public accommodations, public services and education, and assists the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in implementing state laws against discrimination.

All Brooklyn Park residents are eligible to serve on the Human Rights Commission.

Meetings are on the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. Members serve three-year terms.

