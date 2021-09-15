Brooklyn Park is accepting membership applications for its Human Rights, Budget Advisory and Community Long-Range Improvement commissions through Sept. 30.
The Human Rights Commission has a vacancy for an east district seat.
The Human Rights Commission seeks to ensure equal opportunity for residents in employment, housing, public accommodations, public services and education. It assists the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in implementing state laws against discrimination and advises the City Council on long-range programs to ensure that human service needs are met.
Members serve three-year terms, and meetings are at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.
The Budget Advisory Commission has one vacancy for an east district seat.
The Budget Advisory Commission is an on-going, citizen-led commission called to design and propose budgetary suggestions to the City Council reflecting the input and priorities of the residents of Brooklyn Park.
Members serve three-year terms, and meetings are at 7 p.m. on the forth Tuesday of each month. The commission does not meet in July or December.
The Community Long-Range Improvement Commission has two vacancies, one for a west district seat, and one for an east district seat.
The Community Long-range Improvement Commission studies city departments, initiatives and processes to see if anything can be improved. This committee works with all the departments.
Members serve three year terms. Meetings are at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.
Applications are available at brooklynpark.org or at the City Hall customer service desk, at 5200 85th Ave. N.
