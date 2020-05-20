Opening of New Hope aquatic facility delayed to next year

Due to the health and safety challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the new aquatic facility in New Hope will not open until the 2021 season. New Hope City Council and staff discussed the topic at the May 18 city council work session.
The previous plan was for a phased opening, with the 50-meter pool opening June 6 and the remainder of the facility opening in early July.
After exploring several scenarios presented by staff members, the City Council came to the consensus that delaying the opening until the 2021 season is in the best interest of the health and well-being of both pool visitors and staff.
Several factors were considered, including the uncertainty of when and if aquatic facilities will be allowed to open, Centers for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health requirements, the inability to train lifeguards under current guidelines, and the budget.
“We have all worked really hard and this is a very difficult recommendation to make. But with the staffing, budget and not even being sure at this point if we are able to open, we feel it is the right one,” stated Susan Rader, the city’s parks and recreation director.
Those who have purchased a 2020 season pass or have registered for swimming lessons will be contacted by city staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.