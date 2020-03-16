One man is hospitalized following a shoot-out with Brooklyn Park Police in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 8000 Lakeland Avenue North at approximately noon March 16.
According to Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen, who spoke with reporters near the Walmart March 16, officers were dispatched to the store after someone called police to report suspicious activity.
Two arriving officers, who had descriptions of the suspect, confronted a man outside his car while two other individuals sat inside the car.
There was a brief struggle between the officer and suspect, when the suspect fled to the car, retrieved a handgun, and began to fire at the officers that perused him. “He was running away from officers, shooting at them. Officers returned fire,” Enevoldsen said.
The suspect was struck, and laid down. “He was handcuffed and taken to the hospital, with, reported at this point, non life-threatening injuries,” Enevoldsen said.
Eneveoldsen said he did not know how many times the suspect may have been shot.
Both the individuals in the vehicle at the time of the incident are in police custody.
Two officers discharged their weapons. While the exact number of shots fired is currently unknown, Enevoldsen characterized the number as “a lot.” No one else was shot in the incident, and no police officers were injured.
It is possible that dash camera, body camera, and store security surveillance will be accessible for the incident, but it is currently unclear what will be available, Enevoldsen said.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be investigating the incident. Police prevent some of the approximately 500-600 staff and customers from leaving the store in an effort to identify witnesses, Enevoldsen said.
The incident is unrelated to the COVID-19 outbreak and anxiety that may exist in the community related to the pandemic according to Enevoldsen.
