A veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department has been identified in the officer involved shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified Kim Potter as the officer who discharged her firearm during an officer involved shooting Sunday, April 11, in Brooklyn Center.

Potter has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years. She is on standard administrative leave. Further personnel data are not public from the BCA under Minnesota law during an active investigation.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner late Tuesday confirmed Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

The BCA investigation of the incident is ongoing.

