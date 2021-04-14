The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested former Brooklyn Park Police Officer Kim Potter this morning, the agency announced.
Potter was arrested following the April 11 shooting of of Daunte Wright, who died after Potter shot him during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. Former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believed the officer intended to fire her Taser instead of her pistol.
Both Potter and Gannon resigned from their posts yesterday.
Agents took Potter into custody at 11:30 a.m., the BCA noted on Twitter. Potter will be booked into Hennepin County Jail on probable cause second-degree manslaughter, according to the BCA.
The BCA continues to work with the Washington County Attorney’s Office, which will file the charges.
