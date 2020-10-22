The month of October is personal to me. On the 31st, my wife and I will celebrate our wedding anniversary. Clearly we are big fans of Halloween – orange and black, trick or treat, costumes – all of it. But often overlooked in the month of October are two very important health issues – breast cancer and domestic violence. Even during the midst of a pandemic, it’s imperative to keep these issues top of mind. While they may not impact you personally, they do impact our communities.
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. This year alone, an estimated 42,170 women and 520 men will die from breast cancer. It is the most common cancer in American women (behind skin cancer), and the most common cancer among women worldwide. Julia Ugorji, Interim Dean of Nursing & Allied Health at North Hennepin Community College, shared that deaths have been decreasing since 1990 due to treatment advances, earlier detection through screening, and public awareness. “Monthly self-breast exams starting at age 20, clinical breast exams, and annual mammograms starting at age 40 are key to prevention,” Ugorji said.
In addition, Ugorji said lifestyle modifications, especially for those at risk, can go a long way toward breast health, including a healthy body weight, a diet full of fruits, vegetables, grains and low sugar, no more than one alcoholic drink per day, and plenty of Vitamin D. Thank you, Ugorji, for sharing your knowledge at the college and engaging with community through the Nigerian Nurses Association, Minnesota Africans United, and Nigerian Catholic Women Organization.
Similar to breast cancer, domestic violence is not easily seen by others and often misunderstood. “More than anything, students experiencing domestic violence feel alone and scared. They have been led to believe they aren’t worthy, that they are broken and nothing without their abuser,” said Samantha Schendzielos, NHCC counselor.
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that 33.7% of women and 23.5% of men in Minnesota experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes. A staggering one in three homeless women in Minnesota are homeless because of domestic violence. It is not uncommon for victims of domestic violence to take years to get out of their relationship.
The role of NHCC counselors is to listen and offer support, letting them know they are not alone and refer them to supportive community resources like Alexandra House. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, Schendzielos encourages you to talk to someone and educate yourself. “Get familiar with the power and control wheel – just having knowledge about what your abuser is doing to you can make a world of difference,” she said.
Most importantly she adds, “You are not alone and you are worthy of love.”
I want to thank our dean of nursing and NHCC counselor for sharing their expertise to help bring attention to breast cancer and domestic violence.
Rolando García is President of North Hennepin Community College.
