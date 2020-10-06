The Hennepin Recycling Group, which includes New Hope, will host a drop-off event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Brooklyn Park Operations & Maintenance Facility, 8300 Noble Ave. N.
Residents can drop off mattresses, electronics, appliances, tires, scrap metal, batteries and more. Fees may be charged for some items. Paper shredding will also be available.
The Special Materials Drop-Off Day is open to residents of New Hope, Crystal, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center. For more information, including a complete list of accepted items, visit hrg-recycling.com or call 763-493-8006.
