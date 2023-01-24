Greetings, neighbors. This is your State Representative Michael V. Nelson. I want to start off by thanking you for choosing me to represent you in St. Paul for the next two years. This year marks the beginning of my 11th term as your State Representative, and I am just as honored to represent you for this term as I was for my first.

This session is going to be an exciting one. With the DFL in control of the House, Senate, and Governor’s office (creating the “trifecta”) we’re poised to get things done for Minnesotans in a way we haven’t been able to for many years due to Republican obstruction.

