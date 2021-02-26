Northwest Alpine skiing finished the regular season Feb. 18 at Wild Mountain Ski And Snowboard and ended up with two all-conference finishes and an honorable mention on the boys side.
Senior Colin Burfeind and junior Will Kalbunde both finished with the top 10 in the conference. Four of five races count with the lowest score thrown out, and the top 23 make all-conference with the rest of the top third of the field earning honorable mentions.
Klabunde was seventh overall with his final race not counting toward his final score of 379, and Colin Burfeind was 10th overall with his second race not counting toward his score of 359. If all five races counted, Klabunde would have been fourth overall.
Christian Burfeind was named an honorable mention after tying for 23rd with a 315. His third race didn’t count toward the score.
The boys finished fifth overall in the conference with a 39.
The girls team was seventh with a 28, led by Karin Reiterer (43rd), Dylan Shoemaker (46th) and Trinity Fahrenbruch (48th).
Next up for Northwest Alpine is the 5A section meet at Afton Alps. The meet is scheduled for March 1. The top two teams and top 10 individuals not on an advancing team make state.
Boys
The boys team finished fifth overall in the final conference race with a 424.
Colin Burfiend was 10th in 1 minute, 6.4 seconds, and Klabunde took 21st in 1:10.29. Christian Burfeind took 24th in 1:11.28, and Peter Melbye was 33rd in 1:13.47.
Keagen Borer was 40th in 1:15.87, and Luke Bottema finished 69th in 1:33.05. Jack Melbye was 86th in 2:20.14.
Holden Lohn and Drew Beckstrand also raced. Lohn took 88th in 2:36.09, and Beckstrand didn’t finish.
Girls
The girls team was eighth overall with a 288 in the final conference race.
Shoemaker was 39th in 1:26.88, and Reiterer took 40th in 1:27.18. Fahrenbruch took 60th in 1:38.44, and Carla Garcia Alfonso was 67th in 1:41.29.
Sam Altman, Meme White and Laci McClure finished 70th, 71st and 72nd. Altman’s time was 1:42.24, and White’s time was 1:43.92. McClure’s time was 1:44.46.
Elise Godin, Mercedes Colodo Alverez and Aubrey Steel also raced. Godin was 74th in 1:46.57, and Colodo Alverez took 79th in 1:54.86. Steel finished 87th in 2:02.81.
