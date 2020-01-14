Northwest Alpine girls skiing is bringing back four skiers from last season’s 5A section meet with freshman Kendall Quall back after her first state berth.
Quall took 19th at last year’s section meet to earn the 10th and final individual state berth, and she followed that up with a 48th-place finish in the state meet.
Katherine Bottema, Dylan Shoemaker and Samantha Altman are also back with section experience. Bottema was 58th at sections, and Shoemaker was 76th. Altman ended up 84th.
Sadie Quam, Trinity Fahrenbrun, Meme White, Anna Johnson and Karin Reiterer are all also on the team this season.
December start
Northwest Alpine opened the season Dec. 17 in a Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard Resort and finished fifth with 394 points.
Bottema led the team with a 24th-place finish in 1:06.01. Her first run was in 35.72, and her second run was in 30.29. Quall was next in 30th with a time of 1:09.98. Her first run was in 42.17, and her second run was in 27.81.
Shoemaker was 38th in 1:13.29 with a first run of 38.8 and a second run of 34.49. Quam finished 48th in 1:18.44. Her first run was in 41.89, and her second run was in 36.55.
A short-handed team traveled to the Wild Mountain Invitational on Dec. 20 and took 24th with 137 points.
Bottema finished in 71st in 1:29.15 with a first run of 41.98 and a second run of 47.17. Johnson was next with a 127th-place finish in 2:28.01 with a first run of 1:16.19 and a second run of 1:11.82.
White was 130th in 2:29.43 with a first run of 57.91 and a second run of 1:31.52. Quam had a first run of 53.3 but was disqualified on her second run.
