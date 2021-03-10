Northwest Alpine boys finished fifth overall March 1 in the 5A section meet at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard.
The co-op finished with a 114 and had two top-15 finishers – senior Colin Burfeind and sophomore Christian Burfeind.
Colin Burfeind was 11th in 1 minute, 7.4 seconds (33.96, 33.39), which was 2.2 second behind the final state qualifier STC Breakaways senior Louie Stuck (seventh, 1:05.2). Christian Burfeind took 15th in 1:10.1 (34.57, 35.51).
Junior Peter Melbye was close behind in 20th place, finishing in 1:14.2 (35.67, 38.52), and freshman Jack Melbye finished 36th in 1:29 (43.03, 46.01) to finish the team scoring.
Junior Will Klabunde took 38th in 1:32.3 (31.3, 1:01), and seventh-grader Keegan Borer did not finish.
Brainerd won the section title with a 169, led by section champion senior Brandon Neifert (58.44), to make state as a team.
STC Breakaway seniors Ben Nelson (second, 1:00.6) and Stuck, Annandale juniors Tommy Becker (fourth, 1:03.4) and Rogan Kuser (sixth, 1:04.6) and Minnetonka sophomore JD Landstrom (third, 1:02.2) made state as individuals.
