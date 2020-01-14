Northwest Alpine boys skiing is bringing back four skiers from last year’s 5A section meet, though the top skier graduated.

State qualifier Blake Quall is gone and leaves a gap that will need others to step up. Colin and Christian Burfeind are both back this season. Colin Burfeind finished 25th at sections, and Christian Burfeind took 53rd.

Will Karkoc and William Klabunde are also back. Karkoc was 55th at sections, and Klabunde also skied at sections. Peter Melbye is back, as well, after taking 76th at sections.

Finlay Gordon, Thomas Beskow, Ben Kiesow, Reese Levendusky and Drew Breckstrand are also on the team this season.

December start

Northwest Alpine opened the season Dec. 17 for a Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard resort and finished fifth with 498 points.

Christian Burfeind was 10th in 1 minute, 16.07 seconds. His first run was in 37.2, and his second run was in 38.87. Klabunde was 17th in 1:19.04 with a first run of 38.84 and a second run of 40.2.

Karkoc was 19th in 1:19.42. He had a first run of 38.69 and a second run of 40.73. Melbye was next in 25th with a time of 1:23.45. His first run was in 40.77, and his second run was in 42.68.

A short-handed team traveled to the Wild Mountain Invitational on Dec. 20 and took 25th with 207 points.

Klabunde was 44th in 1:18.82 with a first run of 39.95 and a second run of 38.87. Melbye was 90th in 1:29.07. His first run was in 45.6, and his second run was in 43.47.

Breckstrand was next with a 133rd-place finish in 2:05.14. His first run was in 1:03.34, and his second run was in 1:01.8.

Jack Melbye took 134th in 2:05.66. His first run was in 1:03.08, and his second run was in 1:02.58.

