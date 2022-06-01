The Association of American Colleges and Universities selected North Hennepin Community College, as well as partners CCX Media and the city of Brooklyn Park, to participate in the Institute on Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation. Scheduled for June 21-24, the event aims to prepare the next generation of leaders to break down systemic racism and dismantle belief in a hierarchy of human value.
NHCC was selected based on their proposals’ ability to create positive narratives about race, identify and examine current realities of race relations in their communities, envision communities without entrenched racial hierarchies, and pinpoint levers for change and key individuals to engage.
Representatives from North Hennepin Community College include “Eda” Rassheedah Watts, associate vice president of equity and inclusion; Deanne Newborg, faculty steward; Liz Hogenson, director of marketing and communications; representatives from CCX Media including Tamisha Touray, special projects coordinator, and Javier Cedillo, creative coordinator; and Marcellus Davis, racial equity, diversity and inclusion manager from the city of Brooklyn Park.
“We are excited to be participating in the TRHT Institute again,” said Rolando García, president of North Hennepin Community College. “So much great learning took place resulting in action that created important dialogue and engagement on our campus and within our surrounding communities. We look forward to building that momentum with CCX Media and the city of Brooklyn Park.”
Since NHCC’s participation in the 2020 Institute on Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation, several initiatives blossomed including Stages of Equity, an annual visual & performing arts festival that raises up the powerful work of BIPOC artists on campus; Equity Advocates, a monthly meeting for NHCC employees to talk about and put into practice ways to promote anti-racist engagement with colleagues; and Racial Healing Circles, which are offered to employees and various community partners including Brooklyn Center Community Schools and the Minnesota State Department of Labor.
