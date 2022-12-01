Seventy-five Osseo Senior High students are earning high school and college credit for American Sign Language through a collaborative effort with North Hennepin Community College.
The hybrid course is delivered online by NHCC instructor Rene Martinez, while Osseo Senior High paraprofessional Bradford Johnson manages the classroom of students who meet in person to complete coursework and practice ASL with their peers.
Students are able to receive both high school and college credit.
“It’s been hard filling vacancies at the high school level, especially in specialty areas like ASL,” said Michelle Mazanec, Osseo Senior High college and career specialist. “It’s partnerships like these that evolve and grow that allow us to provide incredible opportunities to our students.”
“Everyone benefits, which makes this such a great partnership,” said Julio Vargas-Essex, NHCC interim provost. “Osseo Senior High administration is able to meet the needs and desires of their students, while NHCC is able to serve the greater community and expose more community members to the wide array of academic and co-curricular resources available to them.
“Most importantly, (Osseo Senior High) students will earn high school and college credit, gain college-level experiences including using Minnesota State’s application system, eServices online student portal, and D2L online learning platform, and they get a jump start on an ASL certificate if they choose to pursue it.”
NHCC has K-12 partnerships offering concurrent or dual enrollment with Buffalo, Champlin Park, Orono, Osseo and Wayzata.
NHCC also has partnership courses with Brooklyn Center, Robbinsdale Area Schools, ISD 728, Anoka Hennepin and Edina, serving more than 900 students who are earning dual credit at NHCC through Post Secondary Enrollment Options.
