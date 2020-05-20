Brooklyn Park’s Economic Development Authority was unwilling to approve a $20,000 allocation from its general fund for the installation of neighborhood Wi-Fi hotspots in some of the city’s apartment communities.
The council, acting as the EDA, voted 6-1 against the proposal, with Councilmember Wynfred Russell casting the lone vote to approve the proposal.
During the COVID-19 outbreak, almost all publicly available sources of Wi-Fi – such as libraries, community centers, schools and coffee shops – have been closed. With students learning from home for the remainder of the school year, internet access has become increasingly important to students.
Osseo Area Schools estimates that there are 500 families in the city without home internet coverage.
While the school district has purchased hotspots for some of its students and is obligated to provide services to its students, the district and the Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth approached the city to see if it was interested in participating in a neighborhood Wi-Fi hotspot program. According to city staff, the district is also exploring partnerships with other school districts.
These neighborhood Wi-Fi hotspots can provide internet service to up to 100 users within a 500-foot radius.
In the initial proposal from city staff members and the school district, the council was asked to consider providing neighborhood hotspots in Huntington Place Apartments an in The Willows apartments. Other complexes in the city would have also been considered for installments.
The Wi-Fi installments would serve as fully public Wi-Fi rather than student Wi-Fi, and anyone within the service radius would have been able to use them to access the internet.
The total cost of hardware was estimated at $40,000, and half of that total cost was requested from Brooklyn Park. Overall, the council was uncomfortable with the proposal.
Councilmembers Lisa Jacobson and Terry Parks spoke to concerns related to the precedent that the partnership would set. Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said that the program would create inequity in an effort to address an equity issue, and Jacobson had similar concerns.
The Wi-Fi access issue is more a budgetary concern for the school district than something the city should get involved in, said Councilmember Mark Mata. Many more efficient private schools already found ways to equip their students, he added.
Both Mata and Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said they would need more data or information before they would consider approving such a measure. Parks said he was uncomfortable with the speed at which the council was expected to approve the proposal.
Councilmember Susan Pha said she liked the idea in a general sense, but that there may be a more cost-efficient or more equitable way to provide these services. Family hotspots may be a better option than a neighborhood hotspot for large parts of one complex, she said.
Russell said that many of his constituents have contacted him with concerns related to internet access. Students without access have been falling behind in school, he said.
(SUBMITTED IMAGE BY PIXABAY)
