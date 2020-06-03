Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center to host joint virtual conversation
After another quiet night June 2 into the morning hours of June 3, Brooklyn Park is lifting its curfew June 3.
“Thank you for doing your part, again, last night by staying home as part of the temporary curfew. You helped our public safety officials protect our community and identify any suspicious activity. We had no incidents in Brooklyn Park related to our region’s civil unrest or the curfew order. Thank you again for complying with the curfew,” reads a message from the mayor, City Council, city manager, fire chief and police chief.
“We are not planning to issue another curfew,” the message continues. “If for some reason things change, we will update you through our city digital channels and like we did last night alert mobile devices using the Wireless Emergency Alert System.”
The message then addresses the killing of George Floyd, and a joint virtual community conversation with both Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center’s mayors and police chiefs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.
“Like many of you, we, as Council members and staff, have been thinking about and discussing, not only the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week but how we as a community can come together and support all our cultural, religious and racial/ethnic communities, especially our black residents,” the message reads.
The event will be available for streaming on both of the cities Facebook pages, through CCX Media either online at ccxmedia.org/cities/joint-community-conversation or on television at cable channels 16 and 799.
Questions can be submitted via Facebook, or by email no later than 5 p.m. to asmith@ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us or josie.shardlow@brooklynpark.org.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.