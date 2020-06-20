Our community is heartbroken over the death of Mr. George Floyd while in police custody.
Now more than ever, we extend to you our support. As we mourn with you, we are also determined to be advocates of social change and racial equity. While higher education alone cannot solve all societal forms of racism, oppression, and trauma, we do serve as an institution of higher learning and civic engagement.
As such we will continue to work toward illuminating systems of racial inequity within our own community so that together we can continue dismantling all forms of oppression that adversely affect our students, employees and community members. Visit nhcc.edu/about-solidarity to access resources and learn more about our work.
I’m excited to announce that we will begin engaging in some of this critical work with the city of Brooklyn Park June 16-19. North Hennepin Community College was one of 35 post-secondary institutions in the country selected by the Association of American Colleges and Universities to participate in its Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Institute that prepares the next generation of strategic leaders and thinkers to break down racial hierarchies and dismantle the belief in the hierarchy of human value.
NHCC’s representation includes Eda Watts, associate VP Equity & Inclusion; Victoria DeFord, chief human resources officer; Sara Van Asten, faculty steward; Tom Lynch, director of access services and tutoring; Lindsay Fort, dean of student development; Kathy Hendrickson, interim dean of fine arts, languages and communications; Jayant Anand, dean of science, math and health science; and from the city of Brooklyn Park, Wokie Freeman-Gbogb, assistant city manager.
At this time, NHCC’s Pandemic Task Force is diligently preparing a return-to-campus plan. While we may not have all the answers today, students can pursue their educational goals by taking online summer courses. The next round of summer courses begins July 6. For more information, visit nhcc.edu/summer. With so much uncertainty for fall surrounding COVID-19, we understand students are trying to make the best decision for themselves and their families. NHCC is doing the same and is committed to offering a mixture of online/hybrid courses with limited face-to-face to ensure the safety of our campus community and to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, visit nhcc.edu/covid19. We also invite you to attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday, June 24 at 5 p.m. Visit nhcc.edu/openhouse to register.
Last but not least, I want to thank you for making me feel so welcome while serving as interim president. I never expected to experience such a ‘home’ feeling at a college and city much larger than my own. I will miss my colleagues and the community members who made my time so enjoyable, and I look forward to seeing the Center for Innovation and the Arts move forward.
I know you will give incoming president Rolando Garcìa the same welcome when he begins his term July 1. Stay tuned for more information regarding an opportunity to meet Garcìa via a virtual open forum.
Jeff Williamson is interim President of North Hennepin Community College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.