Two of Brooklyn Park’s colleges extended their spring breaks in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Minnesota State College system announced March 12.
“Minnesota State is continuously reviewing a range of strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on our campuses and the communities in which we live and serve. I am committed to taking all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of our students, our faculty, and our staff,” said Chancellor Devinder Malhotra.
Hennepin Tech, which planned to be on spring break from March 16-22, will suspend classes through March 29, with classes resuming March 30. North Hennepin Community College, which was on break during the announcement, will suspend classes through March 22, with classes resuming March 23.
All of the Minnesota State college system colleges and universities have had their spring breaks extended.
“While there will be no classes during each campuses’ extra week, administrators, faculty, and staff will spend that week exploring alternative modes of delivery and adjust campus learning spaces to ensure the safety of our communities. All campuses, including residence halls, dining facilities, and student support services will remain open and appropriately staffed, including student workers,” Malhotra said.
Both international travel and out-of-state travel for both school and business-related reasons have been canceled. “For in-state travel or other events, please carefully assess, along with supervisors, the conditions of destination communities to carefully consider the potential risks to yourself, participants, fellow students, families, and friends,” Malhotra said.
Events totaling more than 100 participants are canceled until May 1, when the situation will be re-evaluated.
“The diversity of our student body and employees is one of our greatest strengths. As such, we are committed to ensuring welcoming and supportive campus environments for all of our students, faculty, and staff. It is vitally important we work together, follow the practices recommended by public health officials, and proceed with preparedness, calm, and understanding,” Malhotra said.
Malhotra also postponed the planned Thursday, March 19 campus presentation of the president. That said, the Minnesota State Board of Trustees will meet March 18, and Malhotra will bring forward his recommendation for the next president of NHCC.
“I will work with the president-designate to find an opportunity to come to North Hennepin Community College to celebrate with you early in the fall semester,” he said.
