The Metropolitan Council has released a revised assortment of potential route options for the Blue Line Light Rail Transit extension that is proposed to connect downtown Minneapolis with Brooklyn Park.
The route options were developed after the project took a new direction last August, when a proposed route following the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway line was abandoned after the railway declined to grant the project the necessary right-of-way.
A map of the options shows the Blue Line extension starting at Target Field Station in Minneapolis, with several possible routes that could be followed through north Minneapolis to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. Heading northwest from there, the map presents a single route option that would follow Bottineau Boulevard through Robbinsdale and Crystal before heading north through Brooklyn Park on West Broadway Avenue, ending at Winnetka Avenue North.
An interactive map of the proposed route options is available at tinyurl.com/s6ss2e73.
“The routes released today are a big step forward for the Blue Line Extension Project,” said Met Council Chair Charles Zelle. “The Blue Line Extension is an important element of the region’s transportation system. While these potential routes are a good first step for seeing this project to completion, much work remains.”
Irene Fernando, Hennepin County District 2 Commissioner and chair of the Regional Railroad Authority, described the value she sees in that work. “As a Hennepin County Commissioner and North Minneapolis resident, I’m excited about the transformative benefits light rail projects can bring to communities,” Fernando said.
“The new direction of the Blue Line Extension is positioned to serve among the most racially and economically diverse communities in Hennepin, while also connecting transit-reliant residents to the broader regional transit system. This will change the trajectory of what’s possible for so many of our neighbors – connecting students to education, patients to healthcare, and workers to jobs."
Project leaders are seeking community input about the new routes, potential station locations, important destinations and what people want to see from their transit system. As work on the project continues, a new phase of engagement will kick off in the coming weeks, with project staff performing outreach work in several different ways:
• Virtual townhall meetings are scheduled for Thursday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 30 for community members to learn more, ask questions and provide feedback on the project. Links to join those meetings can be found at tinyurl.com/yc55pyx8.
• A community survey is available on the project website for community members wanting to give feedback on the initial route options by April 30. Find the survey at tinyurl.com/35y5537f.
• Project staff are available to provide presentations to community and business groups.
• General projects comments can be submitted here: tinyurl.com/43shns7x.
• Follow the project on social media: Facebook (tinyurl.com/3fevd9n9) and Twitter (tinyurl.com/2867e5kx).
To learn about upcoming community townhall meetings, additional outreach efforts and to keep informed about upcoming Blue Line Extension project announcements, please visit the project website at BlueLineExt.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.