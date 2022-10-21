The 49th Annual Cooper Art & Craft Fair will be 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Robbinsdale Cooper High School, 8230 47th Ave. N., New Hope. This event is hosted by the New Hope Women of Today.

Every year, over 140 artists and crafters gather to sell handmade goods. Previous goods include jewelry, candles, glass, wood, canvas and prints.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments