Summer entertainment in the park is back for 2022 at the New Hope Performance Center, 4401 Xylon Ave. N.
Free musical entertainment will be offered 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday evenings, unless noted below.
• The Dirty Shorts Brass Band will play June 8. This New Orleans-style brass band plays music that includes, jazz, Dixieland, funk, blues, rock ‘n’ roll, gospel and swing.
• The Jolly Pops will appear 10-11 a.m. June 15. This group of musical dads offers children’s music and entertainment with catchy tunes and an interactive show.
• Mitchell Hall & The Tennessee Trio will perform June 22. The tribute band features the look, sound and energy of Johnny Cash and his band during their early years.
Sawyer’s Dream is scheduled July 6. The ‘70s-style vocal harmony band blends Americana, folk, soul, pop and rock music. Inspired by the music of The Mamas & The Papas, ABBA and Fleetwood Mac, Sawyer’s Dream offers a modern twist on the ‘70s.
• The Blue Ox Trio will perform July 27. The trio features a piano, bass and drums. Music ranges from standards written 80 years ago to original music.
• Salsa del Soul will play Aug. 10. The five-piece orchestra performs various styles of Caribbean dance music including son, son montuno, plena, cha-cha-cha, bachata, timba and salsa.
• The Teddy Bear Band and Rich and The Resistors will both appear Aug. 31. The Teddy Bear Band takes the stage at 7 p.m. Rich and the Resistors are set to follow 7:55 p.m., playing rock, blues and party hits.
Three movies are set to appear on a jumbo screen at the New Hope Performance Center. The New Hope Dance Booster Club will have concessions. Viewers may bring blankets and chairs. Pre-movie activities will be available.
“The Lego Movie” will screen at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday, June 16. The West Metro Fire-Rescue Auxiliary is sponsoring the event.
“The Lion King” is scheduled to appear on the screen at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 14.
“Remember the Titans” is set to appear about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.
