The New Hope Citizen Advisory Commission is sponsoring the annual snowman/snow sculpture contest this winter. Residents are invited to create a snowman or snow sculpture and then submit a photo of their masterpiece anytime until March 31. Multiple entries may be submitted. The contest is open to all ages, and may be completed individually or as part of a group.

Email photo submissions to rec@newhopemn.gov with name, address and a title for the creation. Prizes will be awarded after the contest. Prizes will be limited to New Hope residents and businesses.

