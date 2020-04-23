The Star Tribune reported the coronavirus-related deaths of 12 residents living at the St. Therese of New Hope senior care facility April 22. The news source tracked the outbreak at the 258-bed center via data on death certificates, and learned that the deceased were between 82 and 96 years old, and the first deaths had occurred April 6.
The source also reported that the manner of death listed was most commonly pneumonia “and other respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.”
A spokesperson for St. Therese declined to say the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at the facility, as well as confirm the number of deaths.
In a statement from St. Therese dated April 22, the nonprofit officials wrote “We care deeply about the role we play in the lives of our residents and sincerely grieve the loss of anyone to this devastating virus.”
The statement continued that the facility in New Hope “initiated aggressive infection control measures and proactive screening on March 13 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Since then, some residents and employees have tested positive for Coronavirus [sic].”
The statement said the nonprofit had been working closely with an infection control specialist assigned to the facility by the Minnesota Department of Health. The care center is currently closed to all visitors, unnecessary movement and gatherings is restricted, the availability of sanitization in high-touch and common areas has increased, and residents are asked to practice social distancing and frequently wash their hands.
Employees are subject to twice daily temperature and symptom checks, and are required to self-quarantine at home if they exhibit symptoms.
The campus includes independent living apartments for seniors, separate from the skilled care center.
