The 13th annual New Hope In Focus Photo Contest concluded Jan. 23 at the New Hope City Council meeting.
Nineteen photographers entered 31 photographs into the contest. The photographers either live, work or attend school in New Hope. The photos entered into the contest had been captured in the city.
A panel of judges from the community with knowledge of photography and visual communication evaluated each photograph. Each judge awarded a score based on the subject matter, composition, technical quality and overall impact. Judges selected winners in three main categories – people, places, and wildlife and nature. A separate youth photography category recognizes a winning photo by a photographer under age 18.
Throughout November, community members could vote for their favorite photos for the People’s Choice category online or in person.
The photo “Lily” by Dack Nehring won in the people category.
In the places category, Dick Isenhart’s “Clouds in Hidden Valley Park” took home the prize.
Jerry Vincent’s “My Favorite Wood Duck” entry won in the wildlife and nature category.
Braeden Cooper won the youth photographer and People’s Choice honors for “Light in a Frost Drop of Darkness.”
The winning photos are on digital display at New Hope City Hall and will be featured in an upcoming city publication.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.