New Hope has proclaimed May 11-17 as National Police Week.
Police Week is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to the local, state and federal peace officers who have died or have been disabled in the line of duty. Police officers routinely face risks on behalf of the community.
More than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers serve in the U.S. On average, one officer was killed every other day over the past 10 years, according to statistics from the city. More than 60,000 officers are assaulted each year, resulting in 16,000 injuries.
On May 17, 1792, Deputy Sheriff Isaac Smith of the New York City Sheriff’s Office became the first documented law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in U.S. history. Currently, there are 22,217 federal, state and local law enforcement officers’ names engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Memorial. At the current rate that names are added, the Memorial Walls are expected to be filled by 2050.
The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum will hold ceremonies, including the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil May 13 to honor the fallen officers recently added to the memorial.
A statement from the city says, “New Hope extends a sincere message of appreciation to law enforcement officials across the country for their dedicated service to the safety of their respective communities and pauses to remember those who gave their lives in protection of the public.”
