New Hope is following a nationwide campaign and proclaiming May 15-21 as National Public Works Week to honor the dedication and contributions made by public works personnel.
Public Works Week is observed annually in the United States to recognize those who provide and maintain the infrastructure and services collectively known as public works. Public works personnel design, build, operate, maintain and protect the transportation systems, water supply infrastructure, sewer systems, public buildings, parks and other structures and facilities.
Public works infrastructure, facilities and services play a pivotal role in the health, safety, and quality of life in communities throughout the country. In New Hope, public works personnel maintain and service nearly 65 miles of city streets, 630 miles of sidewalks, 65 miles of water mains, 716 fire hydrants, 75 miles of sanitary sewer pipes and 57 miles of storm sewer pipes. Public works crews often respond when needed outside of regular business hours. In addition to their usually scheduled work week, these crews often work throughout the night, on weekends and holidays to ensure the community’s infrastructure is safe and functional.
The city will be collecting notes of appreciation for New Hope Public Works as part of Public Works Week. Messages emailed to communciations@newhopemn.gov will be shared with the department throughout the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.