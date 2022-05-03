New Hope City Council proclaimed the month of May as Arbor Month in the city.
The proclamation states, “Trees are a valuable resource in the state of Minnesota as well as in the City of New Hope – purifying air and water, helping conserve soil, serving as recreational settings, providing habitat for wildlife, and enriching lives of residents in many important ways.”
The proclamation also noted that trees are a threatened resource.
“Pollutants, tree diseases, drought and urban development have damaged and continue to threaten trees, creating the need for concerted action to ensure the future of urban forests in this community and the state,” it says.
New Hope has been designated a Tree City USA for each of the last 24 years. The city protects, manages and maintains the city’s urban forest through the inventory, disease control and inspection of trees in the public right-of-way.
City-owned trees, which are trees growing along the streets, in parks and on municipal properties, are maintained by both city staff and the city’s hired contractor. The city also requires that all new development plans are reviewed by the city forester, ensuring the city’s tree replacement policy is followed and appropriate trees are planted.
The city will plant a tree at Meadow Lake Park Wednesday, May 4, in observance of Arbor Day and as part of The Great Shingle Creek Cleanup event.
Tree concerns may be reported to the New Hope forester at 763-592-6763 or via New Hope’s online reporting system at newhopemn.gov/reportanissue.
