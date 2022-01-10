Included in the department’s reports Dec. 28 through Jan. 3 were these incidents:

Dec. 28 - Domestic assault on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Domestic situation on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue.

Dec. 29 - Domestic assault on the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.

Dec. 31 - Domestic situation on the 8100 block of 38th Avenue North.

Jan. 1 - Domestic assault on the 3600 block of Maryland Avenue North.

- Domestic situation on the 7700 block of 46th Avenue.

Jan. 2 - Domestic situation on the 4100 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments