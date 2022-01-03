Included in the department’s reports Dec. 20-27 were these incidents:

Dec. 20 - Commercial burglary on the 5400 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 4100 block of Oregon Avenue North.

- Theft on the 8200 block of 46th Avenue North.

- A domestic situation on the 7800 block of 48th Avenue North.

Dec. 21 - Theft on the 5500 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3500 block of Xylon Avenue North.

Dec. 22 - Domestic situation on the 7800 block of 49th Avenue North.

Dec. 23 - Domestic assault on the 4100 block of Jordan Avenue North.

- Assault at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 24 - Domestic assault on the 4100 block of Jordan Avenue North.

- Domestic situation on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.

Dec. 25 - Assault on the 3800 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.

Dec. 26 - Two incidents of theft from a vehicle on the 4200 block of Gettysburg Avenue.

Dec. 27 - Auto theft on the 3500 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments