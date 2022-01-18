Included in the department’s reports Jan. 4-10 were these incidents:

Jan. 5 - Domestic situation on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.

- Auto theft on the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.

Jan. 6 - Auto theft on the 5000 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Theft on the 7800 block of Elm Grove Court.

- Domestic situation on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.

Jan. 7 - Two domestic incidents on the 5200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 8100 block of the 45th Avenue North.

Jan. 9 - Theft on the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.

- Domestic assault and a domestic situation on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Domestic assault on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.

Jan. 10 - Damage to property at Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments