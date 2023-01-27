New Hope Patrol Sergeant Mike TenEyck has been named New Hope’s 2023 Employee of the Year.

TenEyck began with the New Hope Police Department in 2008 and has served in various roles, including school resources officer, drug task force officer, SWAT member and temporary sergeant before his promotion to sergeant in 2020. During his time with the department, TenEyck has received letters of appreciation and commendations.

