New Hope Patrol Sergeant Mike TenEyck has been named New Hope’s 2023 Employee of the Year.
TenEyck began with the New Hope Police Department in 2008 and has served in various roles, including school resources officer, drug task force officer, SWAT member and temporary sergeant before his promotion to sergeant in 2020. During his time with the department, TenEyck has received letters of appreciation and commendations.
According to the city, TenEyck was selected for the award “for his excellence as a police officer, leadership and contributions to the department and the community.”
The city statement adds, “As an officer, Sgt. TenEyck takes the time to enforce but also educate as appropriate. As a sergeant, he is always looking out for the overall well-being of his officers. Mike’s contributions to the department are many – helping to plan and participate in training, volunteering to help with department and community events on his days off, and always striving to be a conduit between the police department, city hall and the community.”
Other nominees for the award included Linda Bergemann, community development office specialist; Brad Kallio, community relations and crime prevention officer; and Andrew Kramer, parks and streets supervisor.
The city also recognized the long-tenured employees of New Hope. Employees who reached a five-year milestones in 2022. Bill Robberstad, central garage supervisor, has been with the city for 30 years while maintenance worker Bill Broman marked 20 years.
Individuals with 15 years with the city included maintenance workers Rick Nelson and Kevin Zurn and patrol sergeant Miguel Robles. The city also honored employees who had been with the city for five and 10 years last month.
