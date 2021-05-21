IMG_9758.JPG

The Performance Center at Civic Center Park in New Hope.

 (SUN FILE PHOTO BY ALAINA ROOKER)

New Hope is debuting the city’s Music in the Park series 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the New Hope Performance Center, 4401 Xylon Ave. N.

The Percolators will perform music from “the 60s on up,” including rock, country and requests.

The event is free, but space is limited due to capacity guidelines. Call 763-531-5151 to register or visit webtrac.nhrecexpress.com.

The series will continue for four Wednesdays this summer: June 9, July 7 and Aug. 11.

