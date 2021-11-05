The New Hope Lions will hold their annual pancake breakfast and silent auction 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Dr. N., Crystal.
The event will also provide the opportunity to screen children for early vision problems. Free vision screenings will be offered for children 6 months to 6 years old.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 6-13. Children 5 and under may enter for free. Tickets may be purchased from any New Hope Lions member, or at the door.
Profits from the event benefit numerous community programs including eyeglasses for students, high school scholarships, PRISM and TreeHouse.
Masks are suggested for the event, but not mandatory. Everyone is encouraged to be appropriately vaccinated.
For more information, visit newhopelions.org.
