New Hope residents looking to beautify their homes may be eligible for reimbursement through the city’s new Curbside Appeal Reimbursement Program.
The program, approved by the Economic Development Authority at its May 9 meeting, offers funds to owners of single- and two-family homes, making upgrades to the exterior of their homes and garages in areas that are visible from the street. The city will reimburse a portion of costs for projects meeting eligibility requirements. The goals of the program include improving the city’s housing stock, instilling confidence in neighborhoods and increasing home values.
Eligible properties are owner-occupied one- and two-family homes that do not have past due taxes, citations or utility bills. Eligible improvements to a home or garage must occur in the front or side yard abutting a street.
Projects must be pre-approved by city staff, cost at least $4,000 and be completed within 180 days. The program reimburses property owners for 25 percent of eligible project costs with a maximum reimbursement of $5,000. Funding for the program is dispersed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Eligible projects include alterations to a roofline, the addition of a covered front porch, upgrades to doors and windows, the addition of columns, bricks, or stone facade and more.
The application process for the Curbside Appeal Reimbursement Program opened June 1. The application and program details may be found at newhopemn.gov/curbsideappeal or by calling 763-531-5119.
