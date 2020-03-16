New Hope Police Department’s K-9 Officer Dex will receive a bullet and stab protective vest because of a donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Dex’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Haas, Duluth Police Department, MN.” Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.
Dex is a Belgian Malinois who has been a working canine since mid-2017. His handler, Erick Dyer, has been an officer in New Hope for eight years. K-9 officers typically serve a department between five and 10 years.
The donation to provide one protective vest is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., of East Taunton, Massachusetts, provides the vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since 2009, the nonprofit has provided over 3,700 vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars.
