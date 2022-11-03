New Hope, Crystal, Golden Valley and Robbinsdale residents will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their votes in the 2022 General Election. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

On the ballot are city, county, state and federal offices. Voters guides and coverage of local forums are available online at post.mnsun.com.

