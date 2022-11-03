New Hope, Crystal, Golden Valley and Robbinsdale residents will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their votes in the 2022 General Election. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.
On the ballot are city, county, state and federal offices. Voters guides and coverage of local forums are available online at post.mnsun.com.
Election results will be posted on election night to the Secretary of State’s results page: mnvotesinfo.sos.state.mn.us/election-results. Results will also be posted online at post.mnsun.com as soon as they are available and updated as they are reported.
To view a sample ballot and review additional voting information, visit the Secretary of State’s website at myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before election day and received at Hennepin County within seven days of the election.
Crystal City Council
The election will decide four Crystal City Council seats in Section II and Wards 1 and 2.
Candidates running for the Section II seat are Forest Eidbo and Tony Sumnicht. Councilmember Olga Parsons, who currently holds the seat, is not seeking reelection.
Candidates running for the Ward 1 seat are Albin Andolshek and incumbent Councilmember Therese Kiser.
Traci Kamish is running unopposed for the city’s Ward 2 seat.
For more information on voting and to find your polling location, visit crystalmn.gov/resident/voting_and_elections.
New Hope City Council
Four individuals will be on the ballot for two at-large seats on New Hope City Council.
The candidates are incumbents Jonathan London and John A. Elder and Michael J. Daly II and Don Siler.
City-specific voting information is available at newhopemn.gov/city_hall/city_clerk/elections.
Robbinsdale City Council
The election will decide the Ward 3 and 4 seats on the Robbinsdale City Council. A primary election will also be hosted for the Ward 1 seat, sending two candidates to a special election Feb. 14.
Candidates running for the Ward 3 council seat are Mia Z Parisian and David Robins. Ward 3 includes residents living in the southwestern portion of the city. The Ward 3 polling location is at Elim Lutheran Church, 3978 West Broadway.
Candidates running for the Ward 4 council seat are incumbent Pat Backen and Aaron Wagner. Ward 4 includes residents living in the southernmost portion of the city. The Ward 4 polling location is at the North Memorial Health Training Center, 3500 France Ave. N.
Ward 1 candidates are Raymond Blackledge, Lucas Harris, Noah Kolkman, Regan Murphy and Patrick Nailon. Ward 1 includes the northwestern region of Robbinsdale. The polling location is located at Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church on 4201 Regent Ave. N.
Vote in Golden Valley
While there are no council elections on the ballot for Golden Valley residents, county, state and federal races are.
Robbinsdale School District
Four seats on the seven-member Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors will be decided in the election.
Candidates include ReNae Bowman, Jonas George Courneya, Kim Holmes, Caroline Long, Aileen White and incumbents Sharon Brooks Green and Samir Sant.
Two directors currently occupying expiring seats, David Boone and Michael Herring, are not seeking re-election.
Hennepin County
Vying for Hennepin County Sheriff are Dawanna Witt and Joseph Banks.
Running for Hennepin County Attorney are Martha Holton Dimick and Mary Moriarty.
State Legislature
Candidates for the Minnesota Senate seat representing District 43 are incumbent and DFLer Ann Rest and Andrew Schuler with the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
District 43 encompasses the entire cities of Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope and Robbinsdale, in addition to two precincts in southeast Plymouth (precincts 16 and 17).
In the race for the Minnesota House of Representatives, Mike Freiberg is running unopposed in District 43B and Cedrick Frazier is running unopposed in District 43A.
District 43B encompasses the entire cities of Robbinsdale and Golden Valley, and southeastern portions of Crystal and Plymouth. District 43A encompasses the city of New Hope and the majority of Crystal (sans two portions on the southeastern corners of the city).
Federal seats
The seat representing the 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is on the ballot. The district includes Minneapolis and nearby surrounding suburbs.
Candidates include incumbent Ilhan Omar for the DFL party and Republican Cicely Davis.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.