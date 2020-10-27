New Hope, Crystal, Golden Valley and Robbinsdale residents will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, to cast their votes in the 2020 General Election. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.
On the ballot are city, county, state and federal offices. Voters guides and coverage of local forums are available online at post.mnsun.com.
Election results will be posted on election night to the Secretary of State’s results page: mnvotesinfo.sos.state.mn.us/election-results. Results will also be posted online at post.mnsun.com as soon as they are available and updated as they are reported.
To view a sample ballot and review additional voting information, visit the Secretary of State’s website at myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before election day and received at Hennepin County within seven days of the election.
Crystal City Council
The election will decide Crystal’s next mayor and three City Council seats in Section I and Wards 3 and 4.
For mayor, the candidates are incumbent Jim Adams and Steve Adams. In Section I, the candidates are incumbent Nancy LaRoche and Jim Martin. In Ward 3, the candidates are incumbent John Budziszewski and Tony Sumnicht. In Ward 4, the candidates are David Cummings and Eric Wilhelm.
In-person voting in Crystal is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Crystal City Hall, 4141 Douglas Drive N. Extended hours will be offered 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Polls will be open election from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Curbside voting is also available; call 763-531-1000 to schedule an appointment.
Info: crystalmn.gov/news/what_s_new/election
New Hope City Council
Voters in New Hope will choose the city’s mayor and fill two council seats.
The mayor’s race is between incumbent Kathi Hemken and current Councilmember Jonathan London.
The council candidates are incumbent Andy Hoffe, Michael Isenberg, Austin Berger and Ron Stoffel. Berger suspended his candidacy, but his name will still appear on the ballot. Reid Johnson, a chief engineer in the hospitality industry, youth outreach volunteer and former youth pastor is seeking election as a write-in candidate. Johnson was also a candidate in the primary election.
In-person early voting by direct ballot is available through Monday, Nov. 2, at New Hope City Hall, 4401 Xylon Ave. N. The times for in-person early voting by direct ballot are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Polls will be open election from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Due to COVID-19, the city of New Hope has temporarily relocated Precinct 6 from NorthRidge Health and Rehab to New Hope City Hall. Households in Precinct 6 were sent notification of the change via a postcard mailing.
Info: newhopemn.gov/city_hall/city_clerk/elections or 763-531-5117
Robbinsdale City Council
There are three races on the ballot for Robbinsdale City Council: mayor and council members in Ward I, and Ward II.
The mayor’s seat will be filled by Bill Blonigan or Wally Langfellow.
The candidates in Ward 1 are Charles Austinson and Tyler Kline. The ward encompasses much of northwestern Robbinsdale around South Twin Lake. In Ward 2, the candidates are Sheila Webb and Jason Greenberg. The ward includes the northeastern portion of the city and north and east of Crystal Lake.
In-person early voting by direct ballot is available Tuesday, Oct. 27, through Monday, Nov. 2, at Robbinsdale City Hall, 4100 Lakeview Ave. N. The times for in-person early voting by direct ballot are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Polls will be open election from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Info: robbinsdalemn.com/city-government/elections
Vote in Golden Valley
In-person early voting is available through Monday, Nov. 2, at Golden Valley City Hall, 7800 Golden Valley Road. The times for in-person early voting are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Polls will be open election from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 3.
Info: goldenvalleymn.gov/elections/index.php
Robbinsdale School District
Voters will select three board members from a field of eight candidates for the Robbinsdale Area School Board. The candidates are incumbent Helen Bassett, ReNae Bowman, Greta Evans-Becker, Brian Hanf, Eric Pone, Stacy Rider, incumbent Sherry Tyrrell and incumbent John Vento.
Three Rivers Park District
Two incumbent commissioners for the Three Rivers Park District are on the ballot.
Marge Beard, of Plymouth, seeks to continue representing District 1, including New Hope.
Audrey Britton, a communications professional, small business owner and community volunteer who lives in Plymouth, has a write-in campaign in the District 1 race.
Dan Freeman, of Golden Valley, seeks to continue representing District 3, including Crystal, Golden Valley and Robbinsdale.
Hennepin County
Voters in Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale will select the District 1 Hennepin County Commissioner. Hennepin County employee De’Vonna Pttman and Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde are competing for the seat.
State Legislature
Three candidates are seeking election to the Senate District 45 seat: Legalize Marijuana Now party Andy Schuler, DFL incumbent Ann Rest and Republican Roxana Bruins. Leonard Searcy is a educator who is a write-in candidate for Senate District 45. The district encompasses all of Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale, and parts of Golden Valley and Plymouth.
In House District 45A, DFLer Cedrick Frazier and Republican Jesse Pfliger are on the ballot. The district includes New Hope, Crystal, and eastern Plymouth.
The House District 45B seat is between Mike Freiberg and Ken Fitzgerald. The district encompasses all of Robbinsdale and parts of Crystal, New Hope, and Golden Valley.
Incumbent Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) and Republican challenger Bryan Björnson of Hopkins are vying for the Senate District 46 seat. The district includes all or parts of St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Golden Valley, Plymouth and Medicine Lake.
DFLer Ryan Winkler faces a challenge from Republican Anne Taylor in House District 46A. House District 46A encompasses a northern section of St. Louis Park, a southern section of Golden Valley, a southeast portion of Plymouth and all of Medicine Lake.
Federal seats
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Republican challenger Lacy Johnson, both of Minneapolis, are the candidates in the 5th Congressional District.
Incumbent Democrat Sen. Tina Smith faces Republican Jason Lewis for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats.
In the Presidential race, Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence face former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.
Vote at the government center
All voters in Hennepin County can also vote at the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 S. 6th St., Minneapolis. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Info: email hc.vote@hennepin.us or call 612-348-5151
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.