The New Hope City Council proclaimed the week of April 17-23 as The Great Shingle Creek Watershed Cleanup Week.
Water runoff from the northern half of New Hope is part of the watershed area flowing into Shingle Creek, with New Hope being one of the cities jointly managing the lakes, streams and wetlands in the watershed.
The community may participate in cleanup activities planned 5 p.m. May 4, at Meadow Lake Park, 8400 E. Meadow Lake Road in New Hope. Volunteers from the community, elected officials and city staff will combine efforts to clean up the park and make efforts to control invasive species. Besides general cleanup, volunteers will help with landscaping and plantings. The group will also plant a tree in the park in honor of Arbor Day. Organizers suggest that volunteers wear gloves and boots.
The city provided the following tips for community members to take to help protect watersheds:
• Keep streets clear of leaves and grass clippings. Clippings are carried from streets into lakes and streams, and the nutrients they contain are destructive.
• Always clean up pet waste. Beyond the potential to make people, pets and wildlife sick, the bacteria in pet waste washes into the water when it rains. Pet waste also causes harmful algae blooms.
• Properly dispose of hazardous materials. Hazardous waste should never be flushed or poured down the drain, onto the ground or into storm sewers. Doing so contaminates the soil and groundwater. This includes motor oil, pesticides, paint, household cleaners, medication, etc. The Hennepin County Drop-Off Facility in Brooklyn Park accepts many hazardous waste items for disposal. Call 612-348-3777 for details, hours and directions.
• Use lawn and garden chemicals carefully. When possible, limit the use of pesticides and fertilizers. Many contain harmful chemicals that easily travel through the soil, contaminating stormwater. When using lawn and garden chemicals of any kind, always follow the directions on the product label. Misusing pesticides and herbicides may cause environmental harm, and their use is often unnecessary.
• Adopt a storm drain. Leaves, grass clippings and litter are easily carried into the nearest water body through storm drains. It clogs storm water infrastructure, contributing to street flooding and water pollution. It also harms wildlife. Residents can adopt a storm drain in their neighborhood and volunteer 15 minutes twice a month to help keep waterways clean. Learn more at adopt-a-drain.org.
Info: shinglecreek.org
