The City of New Hope has put out an open call for those planning to build a light display on the exterior of their homes this holiday season. Addresses will be compiled in an online “Holiday Lights Map” for viewers to access.
The directory is an effort to provide a safe and fun way to celebrate the holidays. The directory will be available for viewing beginning Monday, Dec. 7.
Light display can be entered online through Friday, Dec. 4. To be on the directory, displays must be ready for viewing by Dec. 7 and up through Dec. 27.
To view the map or enter a display, visit newhopemn.gov/holidaylights.
