Liberty Diversified International, headquartered in New Hope, conducted its first-ever company-wide food drive. The company collected 7,000 pounds of food and more than $90,000 in cash for food shelves. (Submitted photo)
New Hope-based Liberty Diversified International and its employees have joined in efforts to feed American children facing food insecurity.
The company recently conducted company-wide food drives that yielded more than 7,000 pounds of food. In addition, cash donations of more than $90,000 will be used to put nutrition on the shelves of food pantries.
The company’s food drives were held in all its U.S. facilities, which are located in Illinois, Nebraska, Arizona, California, Iowa, Virginia, Georgia, Mississippi, Texas and its Minnesota headquarters in New Hope.
“A core value of our company is caring – and that means we demonstrate our humanity to the people in our communities who need help,” said Mike Fiterman, chairman and CEO. “It is fundamental for children to have access to the food they need to learn and thrive, and we will keep working to diminish food insecurity for kids.”
Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, reports that one in six children in America face food insecurity, defined as not having enough food for an active, healthy life.
Founded in 1918, the company has 23 facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Its industries include paper and packaging; furnishings and organization products for the office; and building and architectural products.
