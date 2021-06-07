NHcityhall.jpg

New Hope is organizing the annual citywide garage sale for Friday, June 18, to Saturday, June 19. Those planning to host a sale must call 763-531-5151 or visit newhopemn.gov. The locations of registered sellers will be compiled on a free map for shoppers.

