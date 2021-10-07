City Day and the West Metro Fire-Rescue District Open House is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 9 at New Hope City Hall and the fire station next door.
Participants may chat with New Hope City Councilmembers, city department staff and fire officials, as well as tour public safety vehicles, watch demonstrations, and view musical and dance performances. The West Metro Fire‐Rescue District will host an open house and waffle breakfast at the West Metro Fire Station at the same time.
Both facilities are located at 4401 Xylon Avenue North.
Proceeds from the breakfast fundraiser will support West Metro firefighters, their families and the communities of Crystal and New Hope.
