4 candidates are seeking 2 seats
After a primary eliminated one candidate from the race, four remaining individuals will be on the ballot for New Hope City Council during the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The Aug. 9 primary eliminated Joseph W. Theuri from the race.
Two incumbents, Jonathan London and John A. Elder, are running for re-election. Michael J. Daly II and Don Siler also advanced to the general election.
Despite participating in a Sun Post primary voters guide, neither Daly nor Siler provided responses by press time for the general election voters guide despite requests by phone and email.
The two candidates who receive the most votes in the general election will serve on the New Hope City Council for the next term starting in January.
All New Hope City Council seats are elected as at-large positions, meaning all voters in the city can vote for candidates rather than solely those in a particular ward.
Polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8, but eligible voters can cast ballots early by voting absentee through the mail or in person at New Hope City Hall, 4401 Xylon Ave. N.
For information on where to vote and how to register, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
More city-specific information is available at newhopemn.gov/city_hall/city_clerk/elections.
To view the primary voters guide in which all remaining candidates participated, visit tinyurl.com/2p8v5zz2.
John A. Elder
Education: Master’s in Public Safety Administration
Occupation: Captain and emergency management director at the Isanti County Sheriff Office
Qualifications: 15 years as council member, six years as New Hope police officer and detective, emergency management director
Contact info: JohnAElder58@gmail.com
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I have been on the New Hope City Council since 2007. I have been blessed to be invited into the living rooms and kitchens of so many residents over the years to discuss issues that matter to them. People are comfortable coming to me with issues and concerns within the community, and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with them to address any challenges they face.
I have been active in this community as a police officer, soccer coach, Scout leader and volunteer on many boards of directors. I have lived in this community for over 34 years, and my wife and I have raised three children here. People know and trust that I am here to serve them.
Is public safety a concern in the city? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Public safety should always be a concern in any community. I am a police administrator now and was a police officer/detective for the city of New Hope. I monitor crime patterns and trends across the metro area. New Hope, under the direction of a strong leadership team, is in a good place. Through assertive enforcement and compassionate service, we are not seeing the strong crime issues some of the other cities are seeing. As a council member, I pushed for body cameras for our officers to wear to protect everyone in any police interaction. This program has been successful. Our police department needs to remain focused on community outreach, proactive enforcement and public service, a trifecta they have done well with.
What, if anything, would you seek to change in the city’s levels of taxation and services?
I need to hold the line on spending, and I would love to have a zero percent increase in taxes; however, people have been very adamant they do not want a reduction in services. Things simply cost more to do this year than they did last year; that is a fact. New Hope has done a great job in having staff do multiple jobs (park/public works is an example), and we can only do more with less to a point. I have worked with directors to hold some capital expenditures and found ways to save money. I recognize we are stewards of your money.
Jonathan D. London
Education: B.B.A. University of Wisconsin, triple major: accounting, economics and finance, international business certificate
Occupation: Investment manager
Qualifications: City Council member, 2015 to present
Contact info: facebook.com/JonathanDLondonforNewHopeCityCouncil
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I have been a significant catalyst for improvement in New Hope since 2014. I have served on the City Council for two terms and previously served as chairman of the Citizen Advisory Commission. I have lived in New Hope for more than four decades. My professional financial and budgeting experience has helped strengthen the city.
Is public safety a concern in the city? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Public safety continues to be a top concern in New Hope. I believe our city’s police and fire departments continue to provide excellent service. New Hope residents should be proud of their police and fire departments, including those that serve and their performance. Public safety spending makes up roughly 58% of the city’s $17.2 million annual general fund expenditures. I am for continued effective and accountable public safety in New Hope. I requested the reinstatement of the police annual report (NHPD Annual Report) found on the city website, after it not being produced for several years.
What, if anything, would you seek to change in the city levels of taxation and services?
New Hope receives high levels of satisfaction for its city services, but taxation levels are a top concern. The city does not assess residents for street projects, but some taxation has been masked by strong property value appreciation. Roughly 65% of the city budget is personnel costs. There needs to be an appropriate balance between equipment, infrastructure maintenance and personnel expenditures. I am for greater fiscal restraint given the spending that has occurred over the last 10 years. I believe we need to do a better job prioritizing our spending. New Hope’s total tax levy has averaged an increase of over 7% per year over the last decade. I have voted no numerous times on tax-increasing resolutions.
New Hope City Council general election voters guide4 candidates are seeking 2 seatsAfter a primary eliminated one candidate from the race, four remaining individuals will be on the ballot for New Hope City Council during the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8.The Aug. 9 primary eliminated Joseph W. Theuri from the race.Two incumbents, Jonathan London and John A. Elder, are running for re-election. Michael J. Daly II and Don Siler also advanced to the general election.Despite participating in a Sun Post primary voters guide, neither Daly nor Siler provided responses by press time for the general election voters guide despite requests by phone and email.The two candidates who receive the most votes in the general election will serve on the New Hope City Council for the next term starting in January.All New Hope City Council seats are elected as at-large positions, meaning all voters in the city can vote for candidates rather than solely those in a particular ward.Polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8, but eligible voters can cast ballots early by voting absentee through the mail or in person at New Hope City Hall, 4401 Xylon Ave. N.For information on where to vote and how to register, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.More city-specific information is available at newhopemn.gov/city_hall/city_clerk/elections.To view the primary voters guide in which all remaining candidates participated, visit tinyurl.com/2p8v5zz2.John A. Elder
Education: Master’s in Public Safety AdministrationOccupation: Captain and emergency management director at the Isanti County Sheriff OfficeQualifications: 15 years as council member, six years as New Hope police officer and detective, emergency management directorContact info: JohnAElder58@gmail.comWhat experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?I have been on the New Hope City Council since 2007. I have been blessed to be invited into the living rooms and kitchens of so many residents over the years to discuss issues that matter to them. People are comfortable coming to me with issues and concerns within the community, and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with them to address any challenges they face.I have been active in this community as a police officer, soccer coach, Scout leader and volunteer on many boards of directors. I have lived in this community for over 34 years, and my wife and I have raised three children here. People know and trust that I am here to serve them.Is public safety a concern in the city? If it is, how should it be addressed?Public safety should always be a concern in any community. I am a police administrator now and was a police officer/detective for the city of New Hope. I monitor crime patterns and trends across the metro area. New Hope, under the direction of a strong leadership team, is in a good place. Through assertive enforcement and compassionate service, we are not seeing the strong crime issues some of the other cities are seeing. As a council member, I pushed for body cameras for our officers to wear to protect everyone in any police interaction. This program has been successful. Our police department needs to remain focused on community outreach, proactive enforcement and public service, a trifecta they have done well with.What, if anything, would you seek to change in the city’s levels of taxation and services?I need to hold the line on spending, and I would love to have a zero percent increase in taxes; however, people have been very adamant they do not want a reduction in services. Things simply cost more to do this year than they did last year; that is a fact. New Hope has done a great job in having staff do multiple jobs (park/public works is an example), and we can only do more with less to a point. I have worked with directors to hold some capital expenditures and found ways to save money. I recognize we are stewards of your money.Jonathan D. London
Education: B.B.A. University of Wisconsin, triple major: accounting, economics and finance, international business certificateOccupation: Investment managerQualifications: City Council member, 2015 to presentContact info: facebook.com/JonathanDLondonforNewHopeCityCouncilWhat experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?I have been a significant catalyst for improvement in New Hope since 2014. I have served on the City Council for two terms and previously served as chairman of the Citizen Advisory Commission. I have lived in New Hope for more than four decades. My professional financial and budgeting experience has helped strengthen the city.Is public safety a concern in the city? If it is, how should it be addressed?Public safety continues to be a top concern in New Hope. I believe our city’s police and fire departments continue to provide excellent service. New Hope residents should be proud of their police and fire departments, including those that serve and their performance. Public safety spending makes up roughly 58% of the city’s $17.2 million annual general fund expenditures. I am for continued effective and accountable public safety in New Hope. I requested the reinstatement of the police annual report (NHPD Annual Report) found on the city website, after it not being produced for several years.What, if anything, would you seek to change in the city levels of taxation and services? New Hope receives high levels of satisfaction for its city services, but taxation levels are a top concern. The city does not assess residents for street projects, but some taxation has been masked by strong property value appreciation. Roughly 65% of the city budget is personnel costs. There needs to be an appropriate balance between equipment, infrastructure maintenance and personnel expenditures. I am for greater fiscal restraint given the spending that has occurred over the last 10 years. I believe we need to do a better job prioritizing our spending. New Hope’s total tax levy has averaged an increase of over 7% per year over the last decade. I have voted no numerous times on tax-increasing resolutions.
File photos in 7-28-22 P folder.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.