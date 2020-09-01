The City of New Hope has announced that city officials will not host National Night Out in 2020.
“The city of New Hope has made the difficult decision to cancel National Night Out, New Hope’s Night to Unite for 2020 in the interest of public health and safety,” a statement read. “This is not a decision made lightly, as we understand that connecting with neighbors and community in these uncertain times is more important than ever.”
The event is an annual community-building campaign that takes place each year on the first Tuesday in August. The event aims to bring people together with the goal of enhancing police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. This year, the event was postponed until Oct. 6 in hopes that the risks associated with COVID-19 would be mitigated by October.
“We look forward to a great National Night Out event in 2021,” the statement read.
