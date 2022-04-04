Can Do Canines Executive Director Jeff Johnson, of Plymouth, shakes hands Richfield resident Carden Olson during a March 26 graduation ceremony in New Hope. Olson and Mobility Assist Dog Viggo make up the organization’s 800th certified team. (Submitted photo)
Richfield resident Carden Olson, who has cerebral palsy, was recently matched with Mobility Assist Dog Viggo through the New Hope-based organization Can Do Canines. (Submitted photo by Liz Banfield)
Photo by Liz Banfield
New Hope-based Can Do Canines has certified its 800th assistance dog team.
Richfield resident Carden Olson, who has cerebral palsy, was recently matched with Mobility Assist Dog Viggo, a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever.
Olson said, “I’m getting to the age where I’m trying to move out of my house and I’m in graduate school, so I’m living on my own a lot more. I realized that a dog could help me feel so much safer and give me more stability.”
Viggo performs a variety of skills for Olson, including tugging off socks and slippers, retrieving items, closing drawers, turning on a light, assisting with laundry and pressing access buttons. Viggo also helps Olson manage his muscle spasticity by using pressure therapy, lying across Olson’s legs to stop muscle spasms and stretch tight muscles.
Olson is expecting to graduate in 2024 with a master’s degree in social work and hopes to start a private practice that includes animal-assisted therapy.
Olson said, “I’m really interested in doing therapy with other people with disabilities and using animal-assisted therapy as a way to interfere with trauma, like medical trauma. Dogs have always been such a therapeutic presence in my life, and I feel like the disabled community could benefit from that, too.”
Can Do Canines celebrated Olson and Viggo, along with 11 other teams, with a spring graduation ceremony March 26.
These graduations are conducted three times each year. Last year, Can Do Canines certified 41 teams. This year, the organization is on track to certify at least 50. The organization has been certifying teams since 1989.
