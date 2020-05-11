Community Health Charities announced a donation of $85,000 from The Mike & Linda Fiterman Family Foundation and Liberty Diversified International to support increasing mental health needs amid the spread of COVID-19. In honor of Mental Health Month this May, CHC will use LDI’s gift to provide immediate mini grants to local NAMI organizations in all the markets where LDI employees live and work.
Mike Fiterman is the chairman of the LDI board and grandson of the company’s founder. NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, and a longtime CHC partner. Before the global coronavirus pandemic, one in five Americans lived with a mental health condition. Now, these unprecedented times are causing an increase in mental health challenges, including social isolation, anxiety and depression.
The remaining funds will be used to provide long-term mental health and community support.
“Giving back and paying it forward has always been part of our company’s culture,” said Ann Miller, great-granddaughter of the company’s founder and LDI Workplace Effectiveness Business Partner. “We’re proud to partner with Community Health Charities to lift up mental health and encourage others to join us.”
Anyone needing mental health support can contact the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264, or in a crisis, text “NAMI” to 741741 for 24/7, confidential, free counseling. For more health resources during coronavirus, visit healthcharities.org/coronavirus-resources.
