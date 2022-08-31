New Hope announced the city’s 2022 RAVE! Award winners at the Aug. 22 New Hope City Council meeting.
The 2022 RAVE! Award recipients:
• Outstanding Exterior Remodel & Landscaping: Allen Sommerfeld and Max Wojtanowicz, 2833 Valle Vista.
• Outstanding Gardens: Missy and Tom Mound, 3301 Hillsboro Ave. N.
• Outstanding Porch/Patio Addition: James and Cristy Siede, 3825 Xylon Ave. N.
• Outstanding Landscaping Features: Regina Pandey, 8117 39th Ave. N.
• Environmentally Sensitive Design: Sheila Coombs, 5940 Decatur Ave. N.
The RAVE! residential property recognition program began in 2006 as a way for the city to acknowledge property maintenance and improvements completed by New Hope residents. The program allows the New Hope City Council to formally recognize and thank residents for their accomplishments while highlighting methods homeowners can use to enhance and improve properties within the city.
The city accepted nominations through July 22, with 16 properties nominated. A volunteer panel of three judges, including city commission members and past winners, toured the properties and selected the winners.
RAVE! Award winners received an engraved stone commemorating the accomplishment and will be recognized on the city’s website and in an upcoming city publication. Photos of the winning properties may be found at newhopemn.gov/rave.
